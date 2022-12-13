Putin cancels annual TV news conference

Live

President Vladimir Putin will not hold his traditional televised year-end news conference this month, the Kremlin says, 10 months into Russia’s stuttering invasion of Ukraine.

The event is a staple of President Putin’s calendar, giving him the chance to showcase his command of issues and his stamina as he sits alone on a stage in a large auditorium for a question-and-answer session with reporters that can last more than four hours.

But the war, which began on February 24, has not gone well for Mr Putin.

Russian forces were beaten back from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv early on, and have suffered major battlefield setbacks in the east and south of Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was asked in a call with reporters whether a date had been set for this year’s “big news conference” and replied: “No, there won’t be one before the new year.”

He said Mr Putin would find other ways to communicate with journalists, noting that he had held other news conferences, including on his trips abroad.

Last Friday, Mr Putin answered journalists’ questions during a visit to the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek.

It is not clear whether the television “Direct Wire” hour, where citizens can normally make complaints to Mr Putin in person every year, will take place.

Last year’s event was on December 23, almost exactly two months before the invasion began. It came as the Kremlin was denying Ukrainian and US accusations that tens of thousands of Russian troops massing near the border presaged an invasion.

Mr Putin used the occasion to say Russia wanted to avoid conflict with Ukraine but needed an “immediate” response from the US and its allies to its demands for security guarantees.

Mr Putin’s big annual press conference has been held 17 times since 2001.

The only interruptions were in 2005 and from 2008 to 2012, when Dmitry Medvedev was president.

Hundreds of Russian and foreign media representatives have always travelled to the event.