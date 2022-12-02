Spain PM targeted in wave of letter bombs

Live

Bomb disposal experts have defused a letter bomb at the US embassy in Madrid, the sixth such device sent to high-profile targets in a wave that prompted Spain to step up security and vow not to be deterred from supporting Ukraine.

The campaign began with a package sent to Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on November 24, spurring Madrid to tighten security around public buildings.

Since Wednesday, similar devices were also sent to the defence ministry, an air force base, a weapons manufacturer and the Ukrainian embassy, where a security officer was slightly injured.

Defence Minister Margarita Robles, who visited the Ukrainian port city of Odesa on Thursday and met her Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov, said the letter bombs would not deter Spain from supporting Ukraine’s “just cause”.

“What must be very clear is that none of these deliveries or any other violent action will change the clear and firm commitment of Spain, NATO countries and the European Union to support Ukraine,” she said.

The latest package was intercepted at the US embassy by security officials and was detonated in a controlled explosion by Spanish police.

On Wednesday, a package addressed to the Ukrainian ambassador to Spain detonated at the country’s embassy as a security official investigated it, causing minor injuries to his hands and a concussion.

Security has been stepped up around embassies as well.

Later on Wednesday, Instalaza, an arms manufacturer in Zaragoza, northeastern Spain, that has sent more than 1000 C90 rocket launchers to Ukraine, received another package.

On Thursday, an air force base housing a European Union satellite centre, Spain’s defence ministry and the US embassy also received packages.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba ordered all of Kyiv’s embassies abroad to “urgently” strengthen security.

Ukraine’s ambassador to Spain, Serhii Pohoreltsev, appeared to blame Russia.

“We have instructions from the ministry in Ukraine that given the situation we have to be prepared for any kind of incident … Russian activities outside the country,” he told Spanish television station TVE on Wednesday.

Spain has sent or committed to send military and humanitarian equipment to support Ukraine since Russia’s invasion nine months ago, as well as offering its airmen training in air defence in Spain.

On Thursday, the Twitter account of the Russian embassy in Spain condemned “any threat or terrorist act” in relation to the five letter bombs, “particularly directed at a diplomatic mission”.

-AAP