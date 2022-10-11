News World Europe Australia could send troops to Ukraine
Updated:
Live

Australia could send troops to Ukraine

Russia launches missiles across Ukraine

Australian troops could help train Ukraine’s armed forces following Russia’s “appalling” attack on Kyiv, Defence Minister Richard Marles has declared.

Russia has launched a barrage of missiles at Kyiv, which Vladimir Putin claims is in retaliation for the blowing up of the Crimean bridge built by Moscow to supply its military.

At least 11 people have been killed following the assault.

Mr Marles said he was with Ukraine’s Ambassador to Australia Vasyl Myroshnychenko when the “appalling” missile offensive was launched at the country’s capital.

“The sense of heartbreak was really palpable,” he told Sky News on Tuesday.

“We need to be making sure we are supporting Ukraine over the long term so that we’re putting them in a position where they can actually resolve this conflict and end it on their own terms.”

Mr Marles said sending Australian personnel to train Ukrainian forces was under consideration, as was supplying extra weaponry Ukraine has called for.

“Training is one of the measures that is being looked at,” he said.

“We will be working up further support for Ukraine and that’s a conversation that we’re having.”

Mr Myroshnychenko labelled the latest Russian attack “horrendous” and said his children grew up near a playground hit by one of the missiles.

“The only purpose is to scare people, to terrorise people,” he told ABC News Breakfast.

“It is sending a strong message – that is, Russian revenge for the Kerch Bridge [linking the Crimean peninsula].

“It is only intimidation and it is psychological pressure. This is a war crime, what Russians have done, and they will be held to account.”

Mr Myroshnychenko called on the government to provide more support to his nation.

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton said Ukraine “deserves our support” and the government should listen “carefully” to the requests of Kyiv.

“There is a role for Australian troops in training, particularly if we’re giving equipment,” he told Sky News.

-AAP

Richard Marles Russia Ukraine
