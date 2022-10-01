News World Europe Ukraine’s top nuclear power specialist abducted by Russians: Report
Updated:
Live

Ukraine’s top nuclear power specialist abducted by Russians: Report

Ukraine nuclear power plant
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was damaged and shut down. Now the complex's boss is missing. Photo: Getty
Ukraine’s nuclear power provider has accused Russia of “kidnapping” the head of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, a facility now occupied by Russian troops.

Russian forces seized the director-general of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Ihor Murashov, about 4pm on Friday, Ukrainian state nuclear company Energoatom said.

Energoatom said Russian troops stopped Murashov’s car, blindfolded him and took him to an undisclosed location.

“His detention by (Russia) jeopardises the safety of Ukraine and Europe’s largest nuclear power plant,” Energoatom president Petro Kotin said on Saturday.

Mr Kotin demanded Russia immediately release Mr Murashov.

Russia did not immediately acknowledge seizing the plant director.

The Zaporizhzhia plant has been caught in the crossfire of the war in Ukraine.

Ukrainian technicians continued running it after Russian troops seized the power station.

The plant’s last reactor was shut down in September amid ongoing shelling near the facility.

The International Atomic Energy Agency, which has staff at the plant, did not immediately acknowledge Energoatom’s claim of Mr Murashov’s capture by the Russians.

-AAP

