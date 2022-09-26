Polls point to first female PM for Italy

Live

Italy’s right-wing alliance led by Giorgia Meloni and her nationalist Brothers of Italy looks set to win the nation’s election.

Ms Meloni was on track to become Italy’s first female prime minister early on Monday (Australian time), according to exit polls.

The conservative alliance, which also includes the right-wing populist Lega and the conservative Forza Italia, is expected to win more than half of the seats in parliament, state television and multiple exit polls suggested shortly after voting closed.

Fewer than 20 per cent of eligible Italian voters cast their ballot in the first hours of parliamentary elections, in what looks set to become a historic low in voter turnout.

Polls opened at 7am on Sunday.

At midday, turnout stood at 19 per cent – down on figures from the 2018 elections. Until this year’s vote, they had the lowest turnout recorded after World War II with 73 per cent overall, according to the Interior Ministry in Rome.

This election might end up even lower than that, with experts predicting a turnout of below 70 per cent.

About 51.5 million people are eligible to vote in Italy’s parliamentary elections.