Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky involved in car crash

Live

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been involved in a car accident in Kyiv.

President Zelensky, who paid a surprise visit to the newly recaptured town of Izium on Thursday, a key logistics hub in the north-eastern Kharkiv region of Ukraine, was reported to have been checked by medics after a private vehicle crashed into his motorcade.

Spokesman Serhii Nykyforov said in a Facebook post on Thursday that Mr Zelensky walked away from the accident without serious injuries.

The driver of the private vehicle was taken to hospital in an ambulance for treatment.

Mr Nykyforov did not reveal when the accident occurred.

“A car collided with a car of the President of Ukraine and escort cars in Kyiv,” he said, adding the accident would be investigated.

“The president was examined by a doctor, no serious injuries were found.”

Medics accompanying Mr Zelensky gave the driver of the private car emergency aid and put him in an ambulance, Mr Nykyforov said.

Minutes after Mr Nykyforov’s statement, Mr Zelensky’s office released the video of his daily address.

– with AAP