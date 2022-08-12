Live

At least 30 people have been injured in a roller-coaster crash at a Legoland amusement park in Germany, with one person suffering severe injuries.

The incident occurred at the theme park in Günzburg, Bavaria, on Thursday when two carriages on a roller-coaster track collided, local police said in a statement.

It happened on the leisure resort’s Fire Dragon ride, while the roller-coasters were carrying 38 people.

At least 31 reportedly suffered minor injuries – with 16 taken to hospital for further observation. Another person also required further treatment, although the details were not given.

Those injured included 10 children, a teenager and 20 adults, police said.

In a statement, Legoland Deutschland said the accident happened after one roller-coaster train stopped and another “did not stop completely for until now unknown reasons, and made impact”.

Local media reported three helicopters were sent to the scene in response to the crash. Emergency services had to evacuate trapped riders.

The roller-coaster train, which is designed to look like a fire-breathing dragon, travels at speeds of up to 29km/h, BBC reports.

According to Legoland’s website, the roller-coaster is suitable for children aged six and older who are accompanied by adults, and eight years and older when unaccompanied.

A full investigation has been launched and the ride was immediately closed after the incident, Legoland Germany said.

“The staff immediately followed well-rehearsed safety procedures and guests were immediately evacuated from the trains and attended by trained resort staff,” it said in a statement.