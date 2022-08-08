News World Europe Workers drown in Moscow sewer
Workers drown in Moscow sewer

moscow sewer workers
Three construction workers have died in a Moscow sewer after being washed away. Photo: Getty
Three people have died after 12 construction workers were surprised by rapidly rising water in a Moscow sewer following heavy rainfall.

“Unfortunately, three workers have died, rescue workers have brought their bodies to the surface,” the Russian Civil Defence was cited as saying by the Interfax news agency on Sunday.

The authorities are investigating a possible violation of labour protection rules.

The construction workers were cleaning the sewers when the water level suddenly rose sharply due to heavy rainfall and they were washed away.

Five men came to the surface on their own, while four were rescued by the fire brigade, according to the city administration.

The south of Moscow had heavy rain and some hail showers on Sunday following a period of extreme heat.

Topics:

Russia
