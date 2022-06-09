News World Europe Blockade of ports could starve millions: Zelenskiy
Live

Blockade of ports could starve millions: Zelenskiy

Volodymyr Zelenskiy says the world is on the brink of a terrible food crisis following the Russian blockade of Ukrainian ports. Photo: AP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Millions of people could starve because of Russia’s blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says.

Zelenskiy said in a televised statement on Thursday that the world was on the brink of a “terrible food crisis”, with Ukraine unable to export large amounts of wheat, corn, oil and other products that had played a “stabilising role in the global market”.

“This means that, unfortunately, there may be a physical shortage of products in dozens of countries around the world. Millions of people may starve if the Russian blockade of the Black Sea continues,” he said.

Russia has seized large parts of Ukraine’s coast in nearly 15 weeks of war and its warships control the Black and Azov Seas, blocking Ukraine’s farm exports and driving up the cost of grain.

Ukraine and the West accuse Moscow of weaponising food supplies. Russia says Ukrainian mines laid at sea and international sanctions on Moscow are to blame.

Blaming Russia for the blockade, Zelenskiy said that “while we are looking for ways to protect freedom, another person is destroying it. Another person continues to blackmail the world with hunger.”

Ukraine exported up to 6 million tonnes of grain a month before Russia launched its invasion on February 24.

Volumes have since fallen to about 1 million tonnes as Ukraine, which used to export most of its goods through seaports, has been forced to transport grain by train via its western border or via its small Danube river ports.

-Reuters

Topics:

Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy
Follow Us

Live News

prince harry meghan
‘Furious’ Prince Harry wants royal family apology
daniel andrews health staff
One-off $3000 payment for Vic health staff
christopher wilson
Arrest amid inquiries into missing boy, 11
Guy Sebastian
Former Sebastian manager acquitted of three counts
Energy crisis meeting
AEMO’s emergency gas powers ‘useful’, Bowen says
justis huni drive-by shooting
Aussie boxer’s home targeted in drive-by shooting