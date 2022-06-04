German train crash leaves three dead and many injured

Three people have been killed and 16 severely injured after a regional train derailed in southern Germany.

A police spokesperson says the Munich-bound train was quite full at the time of the crash north of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, a ski resort in Bavaria that is also popular with hikers.

In total, 60 people were hurt in the accident, a Garmisch-Partenkirchen district office spokesperson said on Friday.

There were multiple school students on board the train, the regional Muenchener Merkur newspaper said.

Pictures on social media showed carriages of a double-decker regional train stuck between tree branches and rolled down an embankment.

Images showed people being carried away on stretchers and standing around on the tracks.

A major emergency services operation was still under way, police said, and the rail line was closed.

Regional trains have seen higher passenger numbers since June 1, when a ticket allowing Germany-wide travel came into effect.

-AAP