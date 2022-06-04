News World Europe German train crash leaves three dead and many injured
German train crash leaves three dead and many injured

One of the packed train's carriages where it came to rest after the high speed spill. Photo: Salvi/Twitter
Three people have been killed and 16 severely injured after a regional train derailed in southern Germany.

A police spokesperson says the Munich-bound train was quite full at the time of the crash north of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, a ski resort in Bavaria that is also popular with hikers.

In total, 60 people were hurt in the accident, a Garmisch-Partenkirchen district office spokesperson said on Friday.

There were multiple school students on board the train, the regional Muenchener Merkur newspaper said.

Pictures on social media showed carriages of a double-decker regional train stuck between tree branches and rolled down an embankment.

Images showed people being carried away on stretchers and standing around on the tracks.

A major emergency services operation was still under way, police said, and the rail line was closed.

Regional trains have seen higher passenger numbers since June 1, when a ticket allowing Germany-wide travel came into effect.

-AAP

