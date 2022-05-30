News World Europe French daredevil Franky Zapata injured in terrifying hoverboard crash
French daredevil Franky Zapata injured in terrifying hoverboard crash

Franky Zapata was injured in this horror crash

A French daredevil and inventor has been hospitalised after his homemade hovercraft crashed into a lake.

Franky Zapata, 43, gained fame in 2019 when he crossed the English Channel using his “Flyboard”.

Zapata was showing off his invention at an event in Biscarrosse, France on Saturday (local time) when disaster struck.

Footage shows him ascending into the sky aboard his hovercraft, before he begins to spiral, spinning out of control and crashing into the lake below.

Zapata reportedly dropped about 15 metres into the water. The daredevil then pulled from the lake by emergency services and rushed to hospital.

The cause of the crash is not known — but the incident didn’t appear to rattle Zapata.

He issued a statement on Twitter, saying he would take Sunday off – but would return to work on Monday.

“This is a reminder that we are not birds and if we are not excellent, it’s gravity that wins,” Zapata tweeted.

“We can only learn from our mistakes.”

It’s not the first time Zapata has crashed his hovercraft.

His first attempt to cross the English Channel in July 2019 ended in disaster after he collided with a refuelling boat several minutes into the flight, destroying his aircraft.

Pledging to try again, he successfully crossed the channel a month later, Zapata making the trip from Calais to Dover in just over 20 minutes.

France
