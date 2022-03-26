Live

Russia says it will shift its focus to liberating the Donbas region of Ukraine which Western officials are taking as a sign that Moscow knows its original invasion strategy has failed.

A top Russian general announced the first phase of the “military operation” in Ukraine had been mostly accomplished and forces would concentrate on the “main goal” — the liberation of Donbas.

The announcement appeared to indicate Russia may be switching to more limited pursuits after running into fierce Ukrainian resistance in the first month of the war.

In an apparent shift in momentum, Ukraine forces have been recapturing towns near the capital Kyiv and the UK said Russian forces that had been trying to seize the capital were falling back on overextended supply lines.

Russia’s defence ministry claims Russian-backed separatists now control 93 per cent of Ukraine’s Luhansk region and 54 per cent of the Donetsk region — the two areas that jointly make up Donbas.

“The main objectives of the first stage of the operation have generally been accomplished,” Sergei Rudskoi, head of the Russian General Staff’s Main Operational Directorate, said.

“The combat potential of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been considerably reduced, which… makes it possible to focus our core efforts on achieving the main goal, the liberation of Donbas.”

Russia’s military had considered two options for its operation in Ukraine, one confined to the Donbas and the other on the whole territory of Ukraine, before opting for the latter, Mr Rudskoi said.

Russia also announced that 1351 of its soldiers had been killed in Ukraine since the beginning of the conflict and a further 3825 were injured.

The figures are the first official death toll issued by Russia since the beginning of March, when the number of Russian dead was given as 498.

Ukraine insists Russian fatalities are closer to 15,000.

Joe Biden visits Poland

US President Joe Biden has praised the bravery of the Ukrainian people after he landed in Poland to see first-hand the refugee crisis on the border.

Poland, on Ukraine’s eastern flank, has taken in more than half of the 3.7 million Ukrainians who have fled abroad.

While meeting US troops, Mr Biden said there was more at stake in this war than “alleviating” Ukraine.

“Ukrainian people have a lot of backbone. They have a lot of guts,” Mr Biden said.

“Look at how they’re stepping up. … Women, young people standing in the middle of, in the front of a damn tank, just saying ‘I’m not leaving. I’m holding my ground.’ They’re incredible,” he said.

“What you’re engaging in is much more than just whether or not you can alleviate people of Ukraine. We’re in a new phase. Your generation, we’re in an inflection point,” he continued.

“The question is, who is going to prevail? Is democracy going to prevail and the values we share? Or are autocracies going to prevail?

“That’s really what’s at stake. What you’re doing is consequential, really consequential.”

Mass graves in Mariupol

Mariupol’s city council says it believes 300 people were killed during the bombing of a theatre on March 16 for which Russia denies responsibility.

It was the first official estimate of the death toll from the airstrike where hundreds of civilians were sheltering in the basement.

But the city council emphasised it was still not possible to determine the exact number of fatalities because Mariupol remains in chaos and under almost constant bombardment.

“From witnesses comes information that about 300 people died in the Mariupol Drama Theatre as a result of the bombing by a Russian plane,” Mariupol city council said in a statement on Friday.

“Up until the very last moment, one does not want to believe this horror.

“But the words of those who were inside the building at the time of this terrorist act says the opposite.”

The head of the UN human rights team in Ukraine says monitors have received increasing information on mass graves in Mariupol, including one said to hold as many as 200 bodies.

Matilda Bogner said civilian deaths exceeded 1035.

In recent weeks some residents in Mariupol had to pile bodies into hastily dug mass graves because heavy shelling prevented them from properly burying their dead.

JK Rowling hits back

Harry Potter author JK Rowling has hit back at Vladimir Putin after she was mentioned in a speech by the Russian president.

Mr Putin cited the British writer while condemning “cancel culture” in the West, saying like Russia she had been “cancelled” because “she didn’t satisfy the demands of gender rights”.

Ms Rowling responded by taking to Twitter with a message referencing jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

She wrote: “Critiques of Western cancel culture are possibly not best made by those currently slaughtering civilians for the crime of resistance, or who jail and poison their critics.”

Critiques of Western cancel culture are possibly not best made by those currently slaughtering civilians for the crime of resistance, or who jail and poison their critics. #IStandWithUkraine https://t.co/aNItgc5aiW — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 25, 2022

Her tweet was accompanied by the hashtag #IStandWithUkraine.

Ms Rowling also reminded her followers she would personally match all donations up to £1m to an emergency appeal by a charity she co-founded to help children in Ukraine.

