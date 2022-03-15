‘Won’t stand by’: US warns China on Russia support

Live

The US has warned China against providing military or financial help to Moscow after its invasion of Ukraine, as sanctions on Russian political and business leaders mount and civilians seek to flee intense fighting on the ground.

Further talks between Ukrainian and Russian negotiators to ease the crisis were expected on Tuesday after discussions on Monday via video ended with no new progress announced.

Thousands have been killed in intense fighting and bombardments since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Russia calls its actions a “special military operation” to “denazify” the country and prevent genocide, a claim the US and its allies reject as a pretext for an unjustified and illegal attack.

According to US officials, Russia has asked for military and economic support from Beijing, which has signalled a willingness to provide aid.

Moscow denies that, saying it has sufficient resources to fulfil all of its aims. China’s foreign ministry has labelled the reports on assistance as “disinformation”.

“We have communicated very clearly to Beijing that we won’t stand by,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price said after US national security adviser Jake Sullivan met China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi in Rome.

“We will not allow any country to compensate Russia for its losses.”

The seven-hour meeting was “intense” and reflected “the gravity of the moment”, according to a US official.

Mr Yang said Beijing regretted the war in Ukraine but would not accept attempts to “smear” China for its position, according to a statement from the Chinese side.

China also dismissed the US claims that it had expressed some openness to providing Russia with requested military and financial assistance as part of its war on Ukraine as US “disinformation.”

“China always calls for respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries and abides by the United Nations Charter and principles,” Mr Yang told Mr Sullivan.

Beijing would continue to promote peace talks and had provided “emergency humanitarian aid” to Ukraine, he said.

Mr Yang also said it was also important to “straighten out the historical context of the Ukraine issue, get to the bottom of the problem’s origin, and respond to the legitimate concerns of all parties”.

Fears of chemical attack remain

Britain’s defence ministry says it believes Russia might still be planning to use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine in response to a staged fake attack on Russian troops, without citing evidence.

US officials have made similar statements.

Russia has accused Ukraine of planning to use biological weapons. The United Nations on Friday said it had no evidence Kyiv had such a program.

On Monday, Moscow on Monday allowed the first convoy to escape besieged Mariupol, home to the worst humanitarian crisis of the conflict.

“In the first two hours, 160 cars left,” Andrei Rempel, a representative of the Mariupol city council told Reuters.

Local authorities say as many as 2500 civilians have died so far, a toll that cannot be independently confirmed.

The UN says more than 2.8 million people have left Ukraine since the start of the war.

Russia says it does not target civilians.

European Union member states on Monday agreed to a fourth package of sanctions against Russia, according to France.

Details were not officially disclosed, but diplomatic sources said they would include an import ban on Russian steel and iron, an export ban on luxury goods and a ban on investment in the energy sector.

Chelsea soccer team owner Roman Abramovich and 14 others would be added to the EU blacklist, the sources said.

Japan on Tuesday announced an asset freeze for 17 Russian individuals, including 11 members of the Russian Duma, or parliament, five family members of banker Yuri Kovalchuk, as well as billionaire Viktor Vekselberg.

Western-led sanctions have cut Russia off from key parts of global financial markets and have frozen nearly half of the country’s $US640 billion ($A884 billion) gold and foreign exchange reserves, triggering the worst economic crisis since the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union.

Russia’s finance ministry said it was preparing to service some of its foreign currency debt on Wednesday. Such payments would be made in rubles if sanctions prevented banks from honouring debts in the currency of issue.

-with AAP