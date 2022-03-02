News World Europe Apple, Google limit products in Russia
Live

Apple, Google limit products in Russia

Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Apple said it has paused all product sales in Russia while Alphabet’s Google has removed Russian state-funded publishers such as RT from its news-related features, in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“We are deeply concerned about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and stand with all of the people who are suffering as a result of the violence,” Apple said in a statement on Wednesday (Australian time).

“We are supporting humanitarian efforts, providing aid for the unfolding refugee crisis, and doing all we can to support our teams in the region.”

The company outlined several actions in response to the invasion, including stopping all exports into its sales channels in Russia.

Apple Pay and other services have been limited, the company said. The Russian state media, RT News and Sputnik News, are no longer available for download from the Apple Store outside Russia.

On Tuesday (local time), users in Russia were still able to access Apple’s online store but attempts to buy an iPhone showed that they were not available for delivery.

Google also confirmed it had removed Russian state-funded publishers from its news-related features, including the Google News search tool.

Kent Walker, Google’s president of global affairs, said in a blog post that “in this extraordinary crisis we are taking extraordinary measures to stop the spread of misinformation and disrupt disinformation campaigns online.”

Google already had restricted news companies funded by the Russian government from advertising tools and some features on YouTube.

RT deputy editor-in-chief Anna Belkina said in a statement that technology companies that had cut her outlet’s distribution had not pointed to “a single grain of evidence that what RT has reported over these days, and continues to report, is not true”.

“This collective ‘establishment’ seems to be terrified of a mere presence of any outside voice for the fear of losing their historically captive audience, if that audience encounters a different perspective,” the statement said.

Topics:

Apple Russia Ukraine
Follow Us

Live News

Flood evacuation plan
Torrential rain is heading south towards Sydney. Here’s how to prepare for a flood
digital
Workers with digital skills earning thousands more every year: Report
Russia
‘Financial tailspin’: Russia scrambles to contain sanction fallout as Ruble plunges
Morrison election
Scott Morrison hopes for a miracle election win, but the polls suggest he’s dreaming
Russia Ukraine
Russia accused of committing war crimes during brutal invasion of Ukraine
gender pay gap
‘Colossal failure’: Government accused of gender pay gap inaction