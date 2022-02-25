Morrison backs sporting boycott of Russia

Live

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has thrown his support behind sporting organisations boycotting events in Russia, following the country’s deadly invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Morrison on Twitter welcomed a decision by Australian aerial skier Danielle Scott to leave Russia and not compete in the world cup final that was due to be held in the country.

Scott, who recently competed at the Beijing Winter Olympics, said she could not believe the situation was happening.

“In the uniquely unifying power of sport, I wished so badly for this situation to be different,” she said on social media.

Mr Morrison issued public support for Scott, and urged other athletes and sporting bodies to follow suit.

“All international sporting events in Russia should have their authorisations withdrawn from all international sporting bodies,” Mr Morrison said.

“This includes the F1 grand prix in Sochi.”

The Russian grand prix is due to be held in late September.

Speaking in Adelaide later on Friday, Mr Morrison said he commended any Australians who ruled out competing in tournaments in Russia this year.

“[And] international sporting bodies, and a number of them are already joining, and I welcome it very much,” he said.

“This is the way you impose a cost on Russia that is invading its neighbour.”

Already, world champion driver Sebastian Vettel has called on the sport’s governing body, the FIA, not to hold the grand prix in Russia.

Vettel has already indicated he would boycott the race should it take place, calling it “wrong” to race in Russia.

Football organisation UEFA is also set to strip St Petersburg of the hosting rights of the Champions League final, which was set to be held in May.

Earlier, the chairman of the Swedish Football Association (SvFF) said a 2022 World Cup playoff match in Russia was “almost unthinkable”.

Sweden is due to face the Czech Republic in a World Cup playoff Group B match on March 24, with the victor meeting the winner of the other group game between Poland and Russia.

Wins for Sweden and Russia would mean the two sides meeting in Russia on March 29, with a place at the Qatar World Cup at stake.

Australia imposes more sanctions

Also on Friday, Mr Morrison unveiled a third tranche of sanctions against Russia, while also providing non-lethal military equipment to Ukraine following the country’s invasion.

Mr Morrison said Australia would implement a “rolling wave” of sanctions to put further pressure on Russia.

The latest sanctions, which will mirror similar moves from the US and Britain, will apply to members of Russia’s parliament who voted to authorise the military action, as well as Russian oligarchs.

Mr Morrison said Australia would work with American authorities to align sanctions against Belarusians who were complicit with Russian efforts.

“Russia has been planning these acts of violence for some considerable period of time, but there must be a cost, there must be a price and it must be imposed by the global community,” he said in Adelaide.

“We understand the concern that the threat of sanctions did not lead to [Russia] not going ahead with this. That was not our expectation.”

Australia will also work alongside NATO partners to provide non-lethal military equipment and medical supplies to Ukraine.

Mr Morrison and Finance Minister Simon Birmingham will meet with members of the Ukrainian community later on Friday in Adelaide.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne said Australia was working closely with other nations to apply pressure on Russia.

-with AAP