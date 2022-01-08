Live

A far-right French politician has paid the ultimate price for spurning anti-COVID vaccines, dying within days of contracting the disease.

Jose Evrard, 76, whose vaccine-sceptic party had opposed every government measure introduced in an attempt to control the spread of the lethal virus, had been an ardent supporter of sometimes violent protests against COVID-19 curbs and health measures.

“To his wife, his children, his relatives, as well as his colleagues and collaborators, I send my heartfelt thoughts,” President of the National Assembly Richard Ferrand said on Twitter.

Representing the Pas-de-Calais region in Northern France, Evrard was one of three politicians affiliated to far-right splinter party Debout la France (Stand up, France).

Its founder, Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, is one of France’s most prominent anti-vaccination activists.

In October, Evrard co-signed a parliamentary motion demanding a committee of inquiry be set up to look into alleged side-effects of COVID-19 vaccines which officials say are entirely safe.

