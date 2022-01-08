News World Europe French political leader pays the ultimate price for opposing COVID vaccines
Updated:
Live

French political leader pays the ultimate price for opposing COVID vaccines

COVID-19
The French have overwhelmingly embraced masking and jabs, leaving the unvaccinated to face the full force of the COVID virus. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A far-right French politician has paid the ultimate price for spurning anti-COVID vaccines, dying within days of contracting the disease.

Jose Evrard, 76, whose vaccine-sceptic party had opposed every government measure introduced in an attempt to control the spread of the lethal virus, had been an ardent supporter of sometimes violent protests against COVID-19 curbs and health measures.

“To his wife, his children, his relatives, as well as his colleagues and collaborators, I send my heartfelt thoughts,” President of the National Assembly Richard Ferrand said on Twitter.

Representing the Pas-de-Calais region in Northern France, Evrard was one of three politicians affiliated to far-right splinter party Debout la France (Stand up, France).

Its founder, Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, is one of France’s most prominent anti-vaccination activists.

In October, Evrard co-signed a parliamentary motion demanding a committee of inquiry be set up to look into alleged side-effects of COVID-19 vaccines which officials say are entirely safe.

-AAP

Follow Us

Live News

high speed rail
Sydney to Newcastle fast rail makes sense. Building trains locally does not
Novak Djokovic
What’s next for Novak Djokovic? Why Monday’s court hearing could go either way
Tim Ferguson fake news
The Ferguson Report: Of course our big cheese PM has trouble with RATs
Novak Djokovic
What the world thinks about the Novak Djokovic saga unfolding in Australia
children
Pregnant? A diet rich in choline improves focus in children
RAT shortage Sydney self lockdown
‘The system is falling apart’: RAT shortages and self lockdowns hit workers and businesses