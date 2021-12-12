News World Europe Frantic search for survivors after Sicily gas blast
Frantic search for survivors after Sicily gas blast

The gas-pipe explosion brought down this apartment building, burying a dozen residents in the rubble. Photo: AP
A four-storey building has collapsed in the Sicilian town of Ravanusa following a gas explosion, with rescuers searching for 12 missing residents, including three children, the ANSA news agency reports.

ANSA said the building was on fire after a gas pipe exploded in the town of 11,000 near Agrigento, the southwestern Sicilian city famous for its Greek temples.

Firemen on the island of the ‘toe’ of Italy have been able to contain the fire and have begun digging in the rubble for the missing, including a young couple expecting a baby.

The explosion damaged at least another two buildings in the centre of town, ANSA said.

-AAP

