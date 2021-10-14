Five dead in Norway bow and arrow attack

Live

A man armed with a bow and arrow has killed five people in a small Norwegian town before being arrested.

The police chief in the community of Kongsberg said there was “a confrontation” between officers and the assailant, but did not elaborate.

Two other people were in intensive care after being wounded, including an officer who was off duty and inside the shop where the attack took place, police said.

“The man who carried out the act has been arrested by the police, and there is no active search for more people,” police chief Oeyvind Aas said.

“Based on the information we have, there is one person behind this.”

Prime Minister Erna Solberg described the attack as “gruesome” and said it was too early to speculate on a motive.

Police were alerted to the attack about 6.15pm Wednesday (local time) and arrested the suspect about half an hour later.

The community of about 28,000 inhabitants is about 68 kilometres south-west of the capital Oslo.

According to police, the suspect walked around downtown Kongsberg shooting arrows.

Mr Aas declined to comment on reports the man used a crossbow, saying only there were “several crime scenes”.

The man has not been questioned yet, the police chief said.

Norway’s domestic security agency PST was informed of the assault.

Town officials invited people who were affected by the attack and their relatives to gather for support at a local hotel.

Mass killings are rare in Norway. The country’s worst peacetime incident came in July 2011, when right-wing extremist Anders Breivik set off a bomb in Oslo, killing eight people before heading to Utoya Island, where he killed another 69.

Breivik was sentenced to 21 years in prison, the maximum under Norwegian law, but his term can be extended for as long as he is considered a danger to society.

-AAP