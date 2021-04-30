News World Europe Not for faint-hearted – world’s longest suspension bridge opens
Updated:

Not for faint-hearted – world’s longest suspension bridge opens

portugal suspension bridge
The bridge is 516 metres long and 175 metres above the ground. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Hugo Xavier became one of the first people to cross the world’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge when it opened near his tiny hometown of Arouca in northern Portugal.

“Oh … here we go!,” the 42-year-old said anxiously as he gathered enough courage to step onto the see-through metal grid pathway of the 516-metre-long bridge alongside his equally jittery partner and a tour guide.

Hidden between rock-strewn mountains covered with lush greenery and yellow flowers inside the UNESCO-recognised Arouca Geopark, the “516 Arouca” bridge hangs 175 metres above the fast-flowing River Paiva.

The landscape is calm but the crossing is not for the faint-hearted.

Held up by steel cables and two massive towers on each side, it wobbles a little with every step.

“I was a little afraid but it was so worth it,” a relieved Mr Xavier said once on the other side.

“It was extraordinary, a unique experience, an adrenaline rush.”

The bridge opened to local residents on Thursday. From Monday, everyone can book a visit.

Locals hope the attraction, which cost €2.3 million ($A3.6 million) and took about two years to build, will help revive the region, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is a breath of fresh air for our land because it will attract more investment, more people,” said tour guide Emanuel, adding that the region was rapidly ageing as many young people moved to big cities.

“It will bring a new dynamic to Arouca.”

Standing on the bridge, Arouca Mayor Margarida Belem said the bridge was part of a wider strategy to encourage more people to move and stay in the region.

“There were many challenges that we had to overcome … but we did it,” the visibly proud mayor told Reuters.

“There’s no other bridge like this one in the world.”

-AAP

Topics:

Portugal
Follow Us

Trending Now

Josh Frydenberg
Skills on the agenda as government primes budget spending splurge
School funding and education
Fixing schools without more money? That’s bad maths, Mr Tudge
Tasmania election
Housing, hospitals and jobs: The key issues that could decide the Tasmanian election
Vaccine hesitancy
Wake up Australia: Even a mild dose of COVID-19 can kill you long term
Michael Pascoe: Watch what Frydenberg does, not what he says
Liberal government's federal budget
To win over the public with its federal budget, the Liberals need to act like Labor
Morning : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video