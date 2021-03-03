News World Europe Former French president Sarkozy lashes bribery sentence
Updated:

Former French president Sarkozy lashes bribery sentence

nicolas sarkozy jail
Nicolas Sarkozy arrives at court to hear his sentence on a bribery charge. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy has criticised his sentencing for bribery and influence peddling, calling his conviction a “profound injustice”.

Sarkozy was sentenced to three years in prison, two of them suspended, in a historic ruling on Monday.

He is, however, unlikely to go to jail, as the one-year prison sentence can be served in home confinement with an electric bracelet.

He could not accept being sentenced for something he had not done, he told Le Figaro newspaper on Tuesday.

Sarkozy’s lawyer Jacqueline Laffont announced plans to appeal on Monday and in the interview, Sarkozy also mentioned appealing to the European Court of Human Rights.

Sarkozy was accused of trying, with the help of his legal adviser in 2014, to learn investigative secrets from Gilbert Azibert, then an advocate general at the Court of Cassation, regarding a separate investigation concerning campaign financing.

In return, the ex-president was said to have offered to support the lawyer in applying for a post in Monaco.

According to local media reports, the judge said Sarkozy forged a “corruption pact” with his lawyer and the advocate general, undermining the judiciary’s independence, an offence of “extraordinary gravity”.

Sarkozy’s lawyer, Thierry Herzog, and Azibert were also sentenced to three years each, both also including two years of a suspended sentence.

Herzog is banned from working as a lawyer for five years.

Topics:

France Nicolas Sarkozy
Follow Us

Trending Now

Michael Gudinski
Michael Gudinski: More than the music man
Hilaria Baldwin Alec Baldwin
Surprise! Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have welcomed their second baby in five months
cabinet minister rape
‘Step down’: Pressure mounts on accused cabinet minister
Bees the biggest culprits when it comes to venomous bite and sting hospital admissions
‘Great psychological pain’: Japan asks China to stop COVID anal swabbing
Rio Tinto chairman Simon Thompson to resign over the Juukan Gorge disaster
Noon : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video