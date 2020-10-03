News World Europe Venice stays high and mostly dry as new flood barriers foil surging tides
Updated:

Venice stays high and mostly dry as new flood barriers foil surging tides

coronavirus
Historic St Mark's Square in Venice is usually the first place to flood. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

A long-delayed flood barrier system has successfully protected Venice from a high tide for the first time, bringing big relief to the lagoon city after years of repeated inundations.

“Today, everything is dry,” mayor Luigi Brugnaro said on Twitter on Saturday. “Pride and joy.”

The network of 78 bright yellow barriers that guard the entrance to the delicate Venetian lagoon lifted from the sea bed as the tide, driven by strong winds and rain, started to climb.

City officials had forecast a tide of 130 centimetres, well below the devastating the 187cm tide that battered Venice last November, but enough to leave low-lying areas deep under water.

However, when the expected peak came shortly after midday, the famed St. Marks Square, one of the first places in Venice to flood, remained largely dry.

The multi-billion-euro flood defence system, known as Mose, was due to come into service in 2011, but the project was plagued by corruption, cost overruns and prolonged delays.

Less than a year ago flooding almost drowned Venice, but not this time. Photo: AP

It was finally tested in July and engineers deemed it was ready to use in bad weather.

Venice’s floods, “acqua alta” (high water) in Italian, are caused by a combination of factors exacerbated by climate change – from rising sea levels and unusually high tides to land subsidence that has caused the ground level of the city to sink.

Mose is designed to protect Venice from tides of up to three metres, well beyond current records, but some experts worry it will be overwhelmed by the sort of rising seas that recent climate-change models have predicted.

-AAP

Follow Us

Trending Now

The Ferguson Report: Can the virus survive close contact with Trump?
small-business-tax-benefits
‘Important and sensible’: Small businesses welcome tax breaks despite opposition
‘Don’t risk everything’, Chief Health Officer warns maskless Melbourne revellers
‘Close to being homeless’: Desperate Australians forced to hop countries as visas run out
First Home Loan Deposit Scheme expanded by 10,000 extra places
Look before you leak! From toilets to handbags, snakes are popping up all over
Evening : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video