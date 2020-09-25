News World Europe Belarus taxi driver saves protester from police

Belarus taxi driver saves protester from police

belarus taxi driver protest
The taxi driver speeds away – mounting the footpath in the process – with the protester aboard. Photo: Twitter
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

An unnamed Belarusian taxi driver who helped a man escape from riot police during protests against veteran leader Alexander Lukashenko has transfixed social media users who have avidly shared footage of the dramatic incident.

The 16-second video clip, filmed by a Euroradio.fm reporter, features a movie-like pursuit and escape that unfolded in a Minsk residential area on Wednesday night (local time) as crowds protested against what they said was the illegitimate inauguration of Mr Lukashenko.

The video, viewed by tens of thousands of people on various online platforms, shows a young man being chased by baton-wielding policemen in riot gear who then manages to jump into a taxi.

The taxi driver, who appeared to be waiting for the traffic lights to change, then apparently makes a split second judgment, lurches into the opposite lane and briefly mounts the footpath before speeding away despite the angry shouts of the policemen.

Police in Belarus detained 364 people at anti-government protests on Wednesday, according to the country’s Interior Ministry.

-AAP

Follow Us

Trending Now

Australia Post blasted: Delays and shoddy service betraying small business customers
Outpouring of emotional tributes as Dean Jones’ death shocks cricket world
Michael Pascoe: RBA urges government to borrow big today in order to save a mint later
Madonna King: The Claremont murders and the three words every woman knows
Doomscrolling
What to do if you can’t stop ‘doomscrolling’ through the bad news
Australia’s migration and refugee programs go under Budget microscope
Noon : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video