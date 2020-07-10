It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a … Ford Focus?

How fast is too fast?

It’s safe to say that 703km/h in a 70km/h zone is much too fast – actually, it’s impossibly fast.

Especially for a Ford Focus.

According to Car Throttle, an Italian driver was hit with a massive €863.60 (A$1402) fine that alleged had been driving his hatchback at 10 times the speed limit.

That’s a scary but impressive feat considering the top speed of the fastest Ford Focus is 240km/h, Top Gear says.

Giovanni Strologo, a member of an Italian “highway compliance committee” Facebook group, posted a photo of the fine.

Questo conducente è un pazzo scatenato forse nemmeno con un missile riuscirebbe ad andare a 703 km/h…..il comando di… Posted by Giovanni Strologo on Wednesday, July 1, 2020

“This driver is a madman unleashed. Maybe not even with a missile he could go 703km/h,” he wrote.

It is clearly an error, probably the fault of a glitchy speed camera.

Mr Strogolo was brutal in his criticism of the local police department for issuing the fine – and offered some advice for the unlucky driver.

“The municipal police command has a responsibility to check the reports they ship. Now I recommend the offender to appeal,” he wrote.

The lesson here is, don’t drive a Ford Focus like it’s an aeroplane, and make sure you check your fines before you pay them.