News World Asia US warship illegally entered waters, China says
Live

US warship illegally entered waters, China says

China
Tension between the United States and China has been growing in the South China Sea for some time. Photo: Getty
Share
Comments
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

China’s military says it has monitored and driven away a US destroyer that had illegally entered waters around the Paracel Islands in the South China Sea.

In a statement on Thursday, the military said without the approval of the government, the guided-missile destroyer Milius illegally intruded into China’s territorial waters.

The move, the statement said, undermined peace and stability in the busy waterway.

“The theatre forces will maintain a high state of alert at all times and take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and security and peace and stability in the South China Sea,” said Tian Junli, a spokesman for China’s Southern Theatre Command.

Tension between the United States and China has been growing in the area.

The US has been shoring up alliances in the Asia-Pacific seeking to counter China’s assertiveness in the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait, as Beijing seeks to advance its territorial claims.

Topics:

China United States

Comment on this story

Join the conversation with your fellow The New Daily readers and see their replies

Comments
Follow Us

Live News
Perrottet gets sporty, while Minns heads to Monaro
lidia thorpe posie parker
Lidia Thorpe tackled to ground in tense Canberra scene
melbourne storm
Day turns into night as surprise storm smashes Melbourne
Trump
Mystery surrounds Trump arrest, amid grand jury delay
Lohan
Lindsay Lohan pays up over crypto case
Dutton Nazi symbol
Details man Dutton unimpressed by Voice plans