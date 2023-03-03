News World Asia Firefighters battle Hong Kong shopping district blaze
Updated:
Live

Firefighters battle Hong Kong shopping district blaze

Share
Comments
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Hong Kong firefighters are battling a blaze that broke out at a construction site in the city’s popular shopping district.

The fire erupted at the site of The Mariners’ Club redevelopment project in the densely populated Tsim Sha Tsui district about 11pm on Thursday (local time).

Multiple floors of the structure – including scaffolding – were on fire, and burning debris floated in the air.

No casualties have been reported.

The redevelopment plan by the Empire Group was to build a 42-storey architectural landmark to house the historic club and a new hotel, its website said.

The site is surrounded by a shopping centre, several hotels and some residential and commercial buildings.

Residents at a residential building close to the scene had to be relocated, police said, but authorities have not said how many people were affected.

Police said four adjacent buildings also caught on fire but those blazes were extinguished.

Tsim Sha Tsui is a tourist and shopping area in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

It is famous for its skyscrapers and an iconic view of the city’s Victoria Harbour.

Topics:

Hong Kong

Comment on this story

Join the conversation with your fellow The New Daily readers and see their replies

Comments
Follow Us

Live News

russell crowe
Russell Crowe’s thriller Sleeping Dogs sets tongues wagging as filming starts across Melbourne
australia post
Madonna King: Time to send a snail mail protest against Australia Post’s threat to letters
UK spy chief ‘profoundly sorry’ for failing to stop concert bombing
celeste barber
March streaming guide: Ted Lasso, Weird Al, Wellmania, and Chris Rock makes Netflix history
Half the world will be overweight or obese by 2035, slim support for Australians
renters
It’s hot as hell for too many Australian renters