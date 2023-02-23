News World Asia Stern warning to PNG kidnappers after hostage released
Updated:
Live

Stern warning to PNG kidnappers after hostage released

PNG
Armed men have taken an Australian archaeologist and students hostage in remote PNG. Photo: AAP
Live

Papua New Guinea’s prime minister has issued a stern warning to kidnappers to release their remaining hostages after one was freed.

Armed men took four people hostage, including a New Zealand national who has been a long-time Australian resident, and are demanding a ransom from the PNG and Australian governments.

James Marape urged the gang to set the remaining hostages free.

“You have no place to hide – all of you, your names, and your face, are being profiled as we speak,” Mr Marape said on Thursday.

“We have over 13 names and pictures of all of you in the mountains.”

The four researchers, including the Australian professor, had been working in the Southern Highlands area.

Local police believe the crime was opportunistic.

Missionaries based in the region have been acting as intermediaries during negotiations.

– AAP

Topics:

Papua New Guinea

