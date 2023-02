Peninsula situation at ‘extreme red-line’: North Korea

Live

North Korea’s Foreign Ministry says joint drills by the US and its allies have pushed the situation to an “extreme red-line” and threaten to turn the peninsula into a “huge war arsenal and a more critical war zone”.

The statement on Thursday, carried by state news agency KCNA, said Pyongyang was not interested in dialogue as long as Washington pursues hostile policies.

“The military and political situation on the Korean peninsula and in the region has reached an extreme red-line due to the reckless military confrontational manoeuvres and hostile acts of the US and its vassal forces,” an unnamed ministry spokesman said in the statement.

The statement cited a visit to Seoul this week by US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin. On Tuesday, Mr Austin and his South Korean counterpart vowed to expand military drills and deploy more “strategic assets,” such as aircraft carriers and long-range bombers, to counter North Korea’s weapons development and prevent a war.

On Wednesday, the US and South Korea carried out a joint air drill with American B-1B heavy bombers and F-22 stealth fighters, as well as F-35 jets from both countries, according to South Korea’s Defence Ministry.

“This is a vivid expression of the US dangerous scenario which will result in turning the Korean peninsula into a huge war arsenal and a more critical war zone,” the North Korean statement said.

North Korea will respond in kind to any military moves by the US, and has strong counteraction strategies, including “the most overwhelming nuclear force” if necessary, the statement added.

The White House on Wednesday rejected the accusations and said the US has no hostile intent toward Pyongyang.

“We have made clear we have no hostile intent toward the DPRK (North Korea) and seek serious and sustained diplomacy to address the full range of issues of concern to both countries and the region,” said a spokesman for the White House National Security Council.

– AAP