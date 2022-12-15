China pushes vaccines as easing curbs gets messy

Live

China is racing to vaccinate its most vulnerable people in anticipation of waves of COVID-19 infections, with some analysts expecting the death toll to soar after a loosening of strict controls that kept the pandemic at bay for three years.

The push comes as the World Health Organisation also raised concerns that China’s 1.4 billion population was not adequately vaccinated, and the United States offered to help China deal with a surge in infections.

Beijing last Wednesday began dismantling its tough “zero-COVID” controls, dropping testing requirements and easing quarantine rules that had caused mental anxiety for tens of millions and battered the world’s second largest economy.

The pivot away from President Xi Jinping’s signature “zero-COVID” policy followed unprecedented widespread protests against it. But, WHO emergencies director Mike Ryan said COVID-19 infections were exploding in China well before the government’s decision to phase out its stringent regime.

“There’s a narrative at the moment that China lifted the restrictions and all of a sudden the disease is out of control,” Ryan told a briefing in Geneva on Thursday.

“The disease was spreading intensively because I believe the control measures in themselves were not stopping the disease.”

There are increasing signs of chaos during China’s change of tack, with long queues outside fever clinics, runs on medicines, and panic buying across the country.

For all its efforts to quell the virus since it erupted in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019, China might now pay a price for shielding a population that lacks “herd immunity” and has low vaccination rates among the elderly, analysts say.

“Authorities have let cases in Beijing and other cities spread to the point where resuming restrictions, testing, and tracing would be largely ineffective in bringing outbreaks under control,” analysts at Eurasia Group said in a note.

“Upward of one million people could die from COVID in the coming months.”

Potential death toll more than two million

Other experts have put the potential toll at more than two million. China has reported just 5235 COVID-related deaths so far, extremely low by global standards.

China’s equity markets and its yuan currency fell on Thursday amid concerns of the virus spread.

China reported 2000 new symptomatic COVID-19 infections for December 14, compared with 2291 a day. The official figures, however, have become a less reliable guide as testing has dropped. It also stopped reporting asymptomatic figures on Wednesday.

China, which has said about 90 per cent of its population is vaccinated, on Wednesday announced it would roll out the second COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for high-risk groups and elderly people over 60 years old.

Vaccinations to be prioritised

National Health Commission spokesperson Mi Feng said on Wednesday it was necessary to accelerate the promotion of vaccinations.

The latest official data shows China administered 1.43 million COVID shots on Tuesday, well above rates in November of around 100,000 – 200,000 doses a day. In total, it has administered 3.45 billion shots.

Beijing has been largely resistant to western vaccines and treatments, having relied on locally-made shots.

Pfizer’s oral COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid is one of the few foreign ones it has approved.

The treatment, however, has only been available in hospitals for high-risk patients, but signs have appeared in recent days that it may soon be more widely available.

As the virus spreads, President Xi, his ruling Politburo and senior government officials began a two-day meeting to plot a recovery for China’s battered economy, according to sources with knowledge of the matter.