News World Asia Magnitude 6.2 earthquake rattles Bali, Java
Updated:
Live

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake rattles Bali, Java

More than 300 people died when a magnitude 5.6 earthquake hit West Java's Cianjur in November. Photo: AP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake has rattled Indonesia’s Bali and Java islands, the country’s geophysics agency says.

The quake occurred off the southern coast of East Java province, at a depth of 10 kilometres and 305 kilometres southwest of Denpasar, Bali, the agency said, adding that it was not expected to trigger a tsunami.

Local authorities were checking for any damage caused by the tremors, which were felt strongly in East Java province and Bali, according to residents posting on social media.

It follows a magnitude 6.4 quake, at a depth of 118 kilometres, in the West Java area on Saturday.

While there were no reports of damage or casualties, Saturday’s quake was felt in the capital Jakarta, more than 280km from the epicentre.

More than 300 people were killed in November when a shallow 5.6 magnitude quake hit West Java’s Cianjur.

-Reuters

Topics:

earthquake Indonesia
Follow Us

Live News

Anthony Albanese
Anthony Albanese’s COVID diagnosis pushes crucial energy meeting date
indonesia sex ban
Indonesia bans sex outside marriage amid sweeping law changes
Christmas pudding
Pudding proof: Coles tops Choice’s Xmas tests
‘Harsh and heavy’: Rates hiked again as RBA ends 2022 with eighth straight squeeze
Watch: Cash rate to hike; Socceroos come home
queensland heatwave
‘Stay safe’: Warning as heatwave hits across northern Aus