A 6.2-magnitude earthquake has rattled Indonesia’s Bali and Java islands, the country’s geophysics agency says.

The quake occurred off the southern coast of East Java province, at a depth of 10 kilometres and 305 kilometres southwest of Denpasar, Bali, the agency said, adding that it was not expected to trigger a tsunami.

Local authorities were checking for any damage caused by the tremors, which were felt strongly in East Java province and Bali, according to residents posting on social media.

It follows a magnitude 6.4 quake, at a depth of 118 kilometres, in the West Java area on Saturday.

While there were no reports of damage or casualties, Saturday’s quake was felt in the capital Jakarta, more than 280km from the epicentre.

More than 300 people were killed in November when a shallow 5.6 magnitude quake hit West Java’s Cianjur.

-Reuters