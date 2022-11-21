News World Asia Deadly 5.6 magnitude quake rocks Indonesia’s West Java province
Deadly 5.6 magnitude quake rocks Indonesia’s West Java province

People in the Indonesian capital Jakarta have been advised to stay outside in case of aftershocks. Photo: EPA
Up to 20 people have been killed after a 5.6 magnitude earthquake rattled Indonesia’s West Java province.

Herman Suherman, a government official from Cianjur, the town in West Java where the epicentre of the quake was located, told news channel MetroTV up to 20 people had died and 300 more were injured.

“This is from one hospital – there are four hospitals in Cianjur,” he said, adding that it was possible the death and injury toll could rise.

The national disaster agency reported 14 deaths.

Monday’s quake struck on land in Cianjur, about 75km southeast of the capital Jakarta, and at a depth of 10km, the weather and geophysics agency (BMKG) said.

The agency said there was no potential for a tsunami.

In a statement, the national disaster agency said several homes and an Islamic boarding school were among the buildings damaged.

Footage from Metro TV showed some buildings in Cianjur reduced almost entirely to rubble as worried residents huddled outside.

Muchlis, who was in Cianjur when the quake hit, said he felt “a huge tremor” and the walls and ceiling of his office building were damaged.

“I was very shocked. I worried there would be another quake,” Muchlis told Metro TV, adding that people ran out of their houses, some fainting and vomiting in response.

In the two hours after the quake, 25 aftershocks had been recorded, BMKG said.

In the capital Jakarta, some people evacuated offices in the central business district, while others reported feeling buildings shake and seeing furniture move, Reuters witnesses said.

Indonesia straddles the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, a highly seismically active zone where different plates on the earth’s crust meet and create a large number of earthquakes and volcanoes.

-Reuters

