Australian killed in Korean crowd crush named

Live

A 28-year-old Australian killed in the Halloween crowd crush in South Korea will be remembered as “the most beautiful soul”, her sister says.

Justina Cho succumbed to injuries she sustained in the stampede after two weeks in hospital on Sunday, surrounded by her family.

She is the second Australian to have died in the crush, after Sydney film production assistant Grace Rached passed away in the days following the tragedy.

Ms Cho, who was a social worker, had been in Korea for just three months chasing her “dream” of starting a fashion label.

Her sister Julia, who described her as her “best friend and second mother”, said Ms Cho was a “loving, caring, wise, creative, expressive, gentle, and free-spirited soul”.

“In this new chapter of her life she had met new friends, found new inspiration, honoured her innate creativity, and really challenged herself to grow,” she said.

“Watching her from afar as we were apart for the first time in our lives, I was so proud of her and I know she was learning to be proud of herself too.”

Julia said her sister had fought hard for her life before she died.

“Her doctor said it was a miracle her heartbeat returned once in hospital and she must have wanted to wait until her family could come see her before she said goodbye forever,” she said.

“She is the most resilient person I have ever known, even till her last breath she took care of our family and allowed us to say goodbye.”

More than 150 people were killed in the tragedy during festivities in Seoul’s Itaewon district.

A large group of people surged into an alleyway near local nightclubs, reportedly causing the crush.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has apologised for the disaster and pledged to hold those responsible to account.

-AAP