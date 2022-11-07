News World Asia Pakistan ex-PM Khan leaves hospital
Live

Pakistan ex-PM Khan leaves hospital

Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has been discharged from hospital, days after he narrowly escaped an assassination bid during a protest march.

Mr Khan, who was shot in the leg, was seen by local media being taken out of the hospital in a wheelchair.

Earlier, he announced he would resume the protest march against the government on Tuesday from the point where he was shot.

There were conflicting reports about Mr Khan’s injuries and the number of bullets that hit him. Nor is it yet clear how long it will take him to make a full recovery.

Mr Khan was leading a protest rally near the town of Wazirabad last Thursday, as part of his plan to march on the capital Islamabad to pressure the government to call snap elections, when the gun attack came.

He has blamed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a top general from the intelligence agency for the attack on him and said they all must resign for impartial investigations.

Immediately after the attack, police arrested a suspect who had confessed to shooting at Mr Khan in a bid to kill him.

However, police have been reluctant to register a case of the incident because Mr Khan wanted to implicate a senior military officer, meaning he would have to be arrested and investigated.

Mr Khan – a former star cricketer – came to power after a controversial victory in general elections in 2018 that were tainted by allegations of manipulation by the country’s powerful military in his favour.

He was removed by a vote of no confidence in parliament in April.

Topics:

Imran Khan Pakistan
Follow Us

Live News

Climate
Alan Kohler: COP27 – we’ll do it this year, for sure, you just wait
making money easy Australia economy
Making Money Easy Season 2, Episode 42: Why you’d rather be in Australia right now
exercise later in the day
Exercise later in the day is better for controlling blood sugar
Poor nations win major breakthrough against rich on contentious climate issue
electric vehicles
More than tax breaks needed to sell millions of electric vehicles
The Queen hosted a private tea for Tom Cruise.
Queen had a high time with Tom Cruise in weeks before her death: Report