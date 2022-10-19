News World Asia North Korea fires shells as ‘grave warning’
North Korea fires shells as ‘grave warning’

North Korea
North Korea has fired artillery shells near its sea boundaries with South Korea, a day after the South began annual military drills. Photo: AAP
North Korea has fired artillery shells off its east and west coasts, South Korea’s military says, after Seoul began annual defence drills aimed at boosting its ability to respond to the North’s nuclear and missile threats.

The North fired some 100 shells into the sea off its west coast on Tuesday night and shot a further 150 rounds off its east coast, the South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement on Wednesday.

North Korea said the shots were designed to send a “grave warning” to South Korea in response to its firing of dozens of artillery shells over about eight hours on Tuesday.

The Korean People’s Army (KPA) General Staff said the South’s “war drill against the North is going on in a frantic manner”.

“In order to send a serious warning once again, it made sure that KPA units on the east and west fronts conducted a threatening, warning fire toward the east and west seas in the night of October 18, as a powerful military countermeasure,” it said in a statement released by state media KCNA.

“The enemies should immediately stop the reckless and inciting provocations escalating the military tension in the forefront area.”

The Hoguk drills, which began on Monday and are due to end on Saturday, are the latest in a series of military exercises by South Korea in recent weeks, including joint activities with the United States and Japan.

