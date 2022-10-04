North Korea fires missile over Japan

Live

North Korea has fired a ballistic missile over Japan, prompting a warning for residents to take cover and a temporary suspension of train operations in northern Japan.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Japanese coast guard reported on the missile test, launched on Tuesday off North Korea’s east coast.

“Missile launch, missile launch. Please evacuate to a building or underground,” warnings sounded on Japanese national TV, as the government issued evacuation notices for residents in the prefectures of Hokkaido and Aomori.

The missile appeared to fly over and past Japanese territory, before falling into the Pacific ocean. Japan said it did not use defence measures to destroy the missile.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said “the firing, which followed a recent series of launches by North Korea, is a reckless act and I strongly condemn it”.

He said he would convene a meeting of the country’s national security council to discuss the situation.

TV Asahi, citing an unnamed government source, said North Korea appeared to have fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that fell into the sea some 3000 kilometres from Japan.

It was the first North Korean missile to fly over Japanese territory in five years. It also appeared to be North Korea’s longest-range launch since the regime tested an intercontinental ballistic missile back in May.

South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol said North Korea had fired an intermediate-range missile with a range of 4000 kilometres – enough to put Guam within striking distance.

Tuesday’s launch was Pyongyang’s fifth in 10 days, amid military muscle-flexing by the US and South Korea, which conducted trilateral anti-submarine exercises last week with Japanese naval forces.

South Korea staged its own show of advanced weaponry on Saturday to mark its Armed Forces Day. It included multiple rocket launchers, ballistic missiles, main battle tanks, drones and F-35 fighters.

Tuesday’s test prompted East Japan Railway Co to suspend its train operations in the northern regions, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported.

The North Korean regime has completed preparations for a nuclear test, which it might look to undertake sometime between China’s Communist Party Congress this month and US mid-term elections in November, South Korean officials said last week.

-with AAP