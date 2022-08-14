News World Asia Tsunami not likely after major earthquake rocks eastern Indonesia
Tsunami not likely after major earthquake rocks eastern Indonesia

The earthquake originated at a depth of 10kms beneath the sea, but seismologists think a tsunami is unlikely. Photo: Shutterstock
An undersea earthquake has shaken part of eastern Indonesia, but there were no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties.

The US Geological Survey said the 5.7-magnitude quake struck about 160 kilometres off Laikit village in North Sulawesi province. It said the quake was centred about 30km beneath the sea.

The Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency, which put the quake at 5.9-magnitude and 10km depth, said the quake was unlikely to trigger a tsunami.

Indonesia, a vast archipelago of 270 million people, is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis because of its location on the Ring of Fire, an arc of volcanoes and fault lines that arcs the Pacific.

In February, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake killed at least 25 people and injured more than 460 in West Sumatra province.

In January 2021, the same magnitude earthquake also killed more than 100 people and injured nearly 6500 in West Sulawesi province.

-AAP

