Undaunted by China’s show of military might on its doorstep, Taiwan has spoken of its “sincere gratitude” to the United States for taking “concrete actions” to maintain security in the region.

Saturday’s statement from the foreign ministry came in response to comments from US Indo-Pacific co-ordinator Kurt Campbell, who said on Friday that Beijing “overreacted” to US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the self-governed island China claims as its own.

The foreign ministry statement said China’s “unprovoked military and economy intimidation” had “further strengthened the unity and resilience of the global democratic camp”.

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen said on Thursday China’s threat of force is undiminished, even though Beijing’s largest-ever military drills around the island following Pelosi’s visit last week seemed to be scaling down.

