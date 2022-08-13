News World Asia Taiwan thanks US for maintaining regional security in the face of Beijing’s bullying
Updated:
Live

Taiwan thanks US for maintaining regional security in the face of Beijing’s bullying

Pelosi Taiwan
US Speaker Nancy Pelosi's recent visit enraged China and led to a massive display of military strength. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Undaunted by China’s show of military might on its doorstep, Taiwan has spoken of its “sincere gratitude” to the United States for taking “concrete actions” to maintain security in the  region.

Saturday’s statement from the foreign ministry came in response to comments from US Indo-Pacific co-ordinator Kurt Campbell, who said on Friday that Beijing “overreacted” to US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the self-governed island China claims as its own.

The foreign ministry statement said China’s “unprovoked military and economy intimidation” had “further strengthened the unity and resilience of the global democratic camp”.

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen said on Thursday China’s threat of force is undiminished, even though Beijing’s largest-ever military drills around the island following Pelosi’s visit last week seemed to be scaling down.

-AAP

Follow Us

Live News

Tim Ferguson fake news
The Ferguson Report: FBI raid finds proof of Donald Trump witch hunt
electric vehicles
Shot in the arm for electric vehicles as Hertz launches local rentals
All eyes will be on a handful of so-called 'teal' independents on election night.
Michael Pascoe: The Liberals face being engulfed by a rising tide of independents
Unsealed search warrant reveals ‘top secret’ documents found at Trump’s home
Sinkhole US
Videos of the week: Last-minute rescue, a death-defying slide and some playful pets
Why we’re seeing more animal-to-human viruses, or ‘zoonoses’