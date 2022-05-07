News World Asia Sri Lanka govt declares state of emergency
Live

Sri Lanka govt declares state of emergency

sri lanka emergency
A Buddhist monk looks on a police use tear gas and a water canon to disperse protesting university students. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has declared a state of emergency, giving wider powers to the military amid increasing demonstrations against the government, a spokesman for the president’s office says.

The declaration gives powers to the military to arrest and detain people and to control public protest, instead of just the police having such authority.

The move came as a general strike across Sri Lanka on Friday crippled schools, government services and trading, with tens of thousands taking part in street protests demanding Mr Rajapaksa and his government step down.

Black flags were hoisted in towns as demonstrations took place across the country while attendance in public offices, private sector offices and schools dropped sharply, government officials said.

Train services also came to a complete halt.

More than 3000 workers from the country’s main export processing zone close to the capital stopped work and joined a protest.

A student demonstration with about 3000 participants outside parliament was dispersed after a tense situation.

Long queues formed outside fuel stations across the country.

Protests have continued across Sri Lanka for the past month, including one outside the president’s office in Colombo demanding that the president and his brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, step down as the country continues to face fuel, medicine and gas shortages amid a rise in the cost of living.

Sri Lanka has run short of the US dollars required to import fuel, gas, medicine and essential food items.

The government has turned to the International Monetary Fund, Asian Development Bank, World Bank, India and China for assistance.

Topics:

Sri Lanka
Follow Us

Live News

memes
May the fourth be with you: Star Wars memes take over the election campaign
queen balcony platinum jubilee
Harry and Meghan invited to Queen’s party – but not onto palace balcony
qantas
Why the new Qantas ultra-long-haul flights to London are a game-changer for COVID-safe travel
books
Here are 10 standout books to read in May, from royal scandals to twisty thrillers
covid
COVID’s death toll has soared since the election was called, but nobody is talking about it
Tim Ferguson fake news
The Ferguson Report: Rate rise blamed on previous lack of rate rises