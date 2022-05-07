North Korea stages second missile test in less than a week

Live

North Korea has fired what could be a ballistic missile, Japan’s military and South Korean media say.

South Korea’s military believe North Korea fired a projectile off its east coast on Saturday, and Yonhap news agency said the military believed it was a ballistic missile.

Japan’s defence ministry also tweeted that the projectile could be a ballistic missile.

On Wednesday, North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the sea off its east coast, South Korea and Japan said, after Pyongyang vowed to develop its nuclear forces “at the fastest possible speed”.

The United States assessed North Korea was preparing its Punggye-ri nuclear test site and could be ready to conduct a test there as early as this month, State Department deputy spokeswoman Jalina Porter said.

South Korea’s president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol takes office on Tuesday.

