A video has emerged of the moment Shanghai morgue workers discovered a person placed in a body bag was still alive.

The Xinchangzheng Nursing Home resident was thought to have died from COVID-19.

But that error was discovered by a morgue worker – who unzipped the body bag as the ill patient was loaded into a van.

“Alive! Did you see that? Alive!” one worker is heard exclaiming.

“Do not cover him again!” another pleads, fearing the person would suffocate.

The person is then quickly wheeled back inside by workers.

The man recording the now-viral clip is heard saying: “The nursing home is such a mess.”

“They sent a living person on a hearse and said they were dead. The undertaker staff said they were still moving … It is irresponsible, really irresponsible.”

The patient has not been identified. The nursing home has since reportedly apologised for the error, which is being investigated.

Four officials have been fired, and a doctor has had their medical licence revoked.

The bungle came as dozens of Chinese cities remained subject to draconian lockdowns, as China sticks to its firm COVID-zero approach.

Millions of residents have been confined to their homes for more than a month, totally dependent on the government to deliver food.

A few Shanghai residents were allowed to leave their homes briefly for short walks and shopping, while China’s capital Beijing focuses on mass tests and says it will keep schools closed.

In many compounds, a single person from each household could go out at a time, for a maximum three hours.

It is unclear whether Shanghai is turning a corner in its campaign against the virus.

The number of new cases outside areas under the strictest precautions was up to 73 on Monday from 58 the day before – a setback after two consecutive days of no cases.

A period of no new COVID infections is a key condition for a more significant relaxation of curbs.

-with Reuters