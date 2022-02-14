News World Asia Eleven drowned by big waves on Indon beach
Live

Eleven drowned by big waves on Indon beach

indonesia drowning
Eleven people have drowned in big waves in Indonesia's East Java province. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Eleven people have drowned after being dragged by big waves on a beach in Indonesia’s East Java province despite warnings to avoid the sea, officials say.

They were part of a group of 24 people from several villages who took part in a local ritual that involves swimming in the ocean on Saturday night, officials from the Surabaya Search and Rescue Agency said.

A two-year-old girl was among the 13 survivors at the Payangan beach in Jember district, the officials said. They were being treated at a health clinic.

“A local resident warned them not to go into the sea because of big waves but they ignored it,” said chief rescuer I Wayan Suyatna.

He said that 23 of the swimmers were dragged by a sudden wave.

The last victim was recovered on Sunday afternoon.

Indonesia’s weather agency has warned of potential extreme weather and high waves in several regions, including East Java province.

Topics:

Indonesia
Follow Us

Live News

scott morrison abuse apology
Scott Morrison goes to ground on abuse apology backflip report
dan tehan
Australia warns of strong Russia sanctions
Jenny Morrison defends PM’s character in much-awaited 60 Minutes interview
age pension superannuation
Receive the age pension? Here’s how to navigate Centrelink’s income and asset tests
coffee
Five reasons why coffee is a health food, according to scientists
Batman
Why Robert Pattinson says his new Batman movie is ‘sad’ and shooting at night made him ‘green’