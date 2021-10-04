US condemns ‘provocative’ Chinese flyovers of Taiwan

Live

The US urged China to stop its “provocative” military activities near Taiwan after the island’s forces scrambled jets to warn away close to 100 Chinese military aircraft entering its air defence zone over a three-day period.

Taiwan, a democratically governed island that is claimed by China, has complained for more than a year of repeated missions near it by China’s air force, often in the south-western part of its air defence zone close to the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands.

On Friday, Saturday and again on Sunday, Taiwan’s defence ministry reported that China’s air force had sent aircraft into the zone, with 38 on Friday and another 39 Sunday.

Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang blasted the move.

“China has been wantonly engaged in military aggression, damaging regional peace,” he said.

On Monday, the US followed up with a statement from State Department spokesman Ned Price.

“The United States is very concerned by the People’s Republic of China’s provocative military activity near Taiwan, which is destabilising, risks miscalculations and undermines regional peace and stability,” he said.

“We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic and economic pressure and coercion against Taiwan.”

The US had an abiding interest in peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and will continue to assist Taiwan in maintaining a “sufficient self-defence capability”, Mr Price said.

“The US commitment to Taiwan is rock solid and contributes to the maintenance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and within the region.”

Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry thanked the US for its concern and said China was increasing tension in the region.

“In the face of China’s challenges, our country’s government has always committed itself to improving our self-defence capabilities and resolutely safeguarding Taiwan’s democracy, freedom, peace and prosperity,” it said.

China has yet to comment on its activities, although a story in the state-run Global Times noted its move to show force.

“They [Taiwan] have thus turned themselves into a block that the Chinese mainland must get rid of strategically and an evil force the mainland must crush,” it said.

It has previously said such flights were to protect the country’s sovereignty and aimed against “collusion” between Taiwan and the US, the island’s most important international backer.

Friday was also China’s National Day, a patriotic holiday that marks the founding of the People’s Republic.

Taiwan’s defence ministry said it sent combat aircraft to warn away the Chinese aircraft while missile systems were deployed to monitor them.

It said the aircraft were a mixture of J-16 and Su-30 fighters as well as anti-submarine and early warning aircraft.

Friday’s flights included nuclear-capable H-6 bombers.

Taiwan marks its national day next Sunday. It will include a major speech by President Tsai Ing-wen and military parade in central Taipei, which will include a fly-by of fighter jets.

China has stepped up military and political pressure to try to force Taiwan to accept Chinese sovereignty.

Taiwan says it is an independent country and will defend its freedom and democracy.

-with AAP