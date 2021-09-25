News World Asia Taliban puts bodies of executed ‘criminals’ on display in town squares
Live

Taliban puts bodies of executed ‘criminals’ on display in town squares

The Taliban is leaving its mark all over Afghanistan, especially in the capital Kabul. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

The Taliban have hanged a dead body from a crane in the main square of Herat City in western Afghanistan, a witness says, in a gruesome display that signalled a return to some of the Taliban’s methods of the past.

Wazir Ahmad Seddiqi, who runs a pharmacy on the side of the square, told the Associated Press on Saturday that four bodies were brought to the square, three of which were moved to other squares in the city to be displayed.

Seddiqi said the Taliban announced in the square that the four were caught taking part in a kidnapping and were killed by police.

It was not immediately clear if the four were killed in a firefight with police or after their arrest.

There was no immediate comment from the Taliban.

Mullah Nooruddin Turabi, one of the founders of the Taliban and the chief enforcer of its fundamentalist interpretation of Islamic law when they last ruled Afghanistan, told AP this week the hard line movement will once again carry out executions and amputations of hands, though perhaps not in public.

Since the Taliban overran Kabul on August 15 and seized control of the country, Afghans and the world have been watching to see whether they will re-create their harsh rule of the late 1990s.

The group’s leaders remain entrenched in a deeply conservative, hardline worldview, even if they are embracing technological changes such as video and mobile phones.

-AAP

Follow Us

Live News

videos
Here are our top picks for videos of the week
Tim Ferguson
The Ferguson Report: Demanding free dumb, as soon as we get over this strange cough
Flight Centre
Flight Centre shares soar as travel comes back on the agenda
AFL grand final
A COVID-era Perth grand final with AFL immortality, and chance to end a curse, on offer
ABC TV Fires
Australia’s catastrophic Black Summer bushfires are the inspiration for FIRES
Lessons for Australia as Singapore winds back freedoms at 80 per cent full coverage