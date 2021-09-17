News World Asia Australia vetoes China’s bid to join Pacific trading pact
Live

Australia vetoes China’s bid to join Pacific trading pact

Scores of ships loaded with Australian coal have waited, some for months, to unload their cargoes. Photo: TND
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Trade Minister Dan Tehan says Australia will oppose China’s bid to join a key trade pact until it halts trade strikes against Australian exports and ­resumes minister-to-minister contacts with the Morrison government.

China on Thursday formally applied to join the world’s biggest trading agreement – the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

But it will require the unanimous support of all the pact’s members to be admitted.

The CPTPP was signed by 11 countries including Australia, Canada, Chile, Japan and New Zealand in 2018.

Mr Tehan said China could not join until it convinced members of its “track ­record of compliance” with existing trade agreements and Word Trade Organisation commitments.

That was a process that would require Beijing to resume high-level dialogue with Australia, he told the Weekend Australian.

Australia has lodged disputes against China in the WTO on ­restrictions on exports of barley, wine and other goods ranging from coal to lobsters imposed by Beijing.

“CPTPP parties would also want to be confident that an ­accession candidate would fully implement its commitments under the agreement in good faith,” Mr Tehan said.

“As we have conveyed to China, these are important matters which require ministerial engagement.”

-AAP

Follow Us

Live News

Michelle Grattan
Michelle Grattan: Porter’s funding from a ‘blind trust’ is an integrity test for Morrison
sharemarket
Super funds book strong August growth as sharemarket skyrockets
Tim Ferguson
The Ferguson Report: Looks funny, smells funny … so it must be up to parliamentary standards
parental leave
‘Discrimination’: Mums losing $1.6 billion in parental leave super
videos of the week
From meerkat pups to the Met Gala: Here are the best and brightest viral videos of the week
UTI vaccine
Urinary tract infections hurt and a vaccine has been elusive, but scientists may have finally cracked the code