Alarm as North Korea test fires long-range missiles

North Korea has successfully test fired some long-range cruise missiles (file photo). Photo: AAP
North Korea has carried out successful long-range cruise missile tests over the weekend, amid a protracted standoff with the US over denuclearisation.

The missiles flew 1500 kilometres before hitting their targets and falling into the country’s territorial waters during the tests held on Saturday and Sunday, state media KCNA said.

The development of the missiles provides “strategic significance of possessing another effective deterrence means for more reliably guaranteeing the security of our state and strongly containing the military manoeuvres of the hostile forces,” KCNA said.

The reclusive North has long accused the United States and South Korea of “hostile policy” toward Pyongyang.

Talks aimed at dismantling the North’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs in return for US sanctions relief have stalled since 2019.

-AAP

North Korea
