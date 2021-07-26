Climber dies in Himalayan avalanche

Live

Scottish climber Rick Allen has died in an avalanche on K2 as he attempted to take a new route to the summit.

The Aberdeen-born mountaineer was attempting to climb the world’s second-highest mountain to raise money for the Partners Relief And Development charity.

But the 68-year-old was killed when he was caught in an avalanche on the mountain’s south-east face.

His two climbing partners, Jordi Tosas of Spain and Stephan Keck of Austria, were rescued without major injuries.

“Rick, a world-renowned veteran mountaineer, was caught in an avalanche on the south-east face but fortunately his two climbing partners survived,” the charity said in a statement.

“Rick died doing what he loved the most and lived his life with the courage of his convictions.

“Rick was committed to serving the world’s poorest and most vulnerable communities … Campaigning for free, full lives for children affected by conflict and oppression.”

A Foreign Office spokeswoman added: “The British High Commission in Islamabad is aware of reports that a British citizen has died climbing K2 and stands ready to assist.”

Mr Allen had previously been presumed dead in 2018 after falling from an ice cliff during a solo climb to the summit of Pakistan’s Broad Peak that, at 8047 metres, is the 12th highest mountain on Earth.

However, his rucksack was eventually spotted by a cook at the mountain’s base camp before a drone was used to locate him and to guide rescuers to his location.

-AAP