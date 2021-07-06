News World Asia Plane with 28 people on board missing in Russia

Plane with 28 people on board missing in Russia

russia plane missing
Search teams are on their way to look for the plane, which has nearly 30 people on board. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

A Russian AN-26 airplane with 28 people on board has gone missing in the Kamchatka peninsula in Russia’s far east, the country’s emergencies ministry says.

The plane, en route from regional capital Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to the village of Palana in the northern part of the peninsula, lost contact with air traffic control during the flight, the ministry said on Tuesday.

It said search and rescue teams were on their way to the area. There were 22 passengers and six crew members on board, the ministry said.

Interfax news agency quoted the local meteorology centre as saying that weather in the area was cloudy.

Topics:

Russia
Follow Us

Trending Now

Paul Bongiorno anti corruption
Paul Bongiorno: Why there’ll be no federal anti-corruption commission before the next election
Michael Pascoe: Taper time at the RBA, with money becoming a little less easy
sydney lockdown end
‘Lockdown is having its desired effect’: NSW virus cases fall to 18
IFM Investors lead massive takeover bid for Sydney Airport
credit card
Credit card gripe? Here are 10 million reasons to complain about it
Ash Barty keeps alive Wimbledon dream with straight-sets win over Barbora Krejcikova