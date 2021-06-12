News World Asia Hong Kong’s ‘goddess of democracy’ leaves jail after seven months
Updated:

Hong Kong’s ‘goddess of democracy’ leaves jail after seven months

arrests activists hong kong
Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow led protests before Beijing's brutal crackdown.
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow has been released from prison after serving nearly seven months for her role in an unauthorised assembly during the city’s 2019 anti-government protests.

The 24-year-old activist, known as the ‘goddess of democracy’ was convicted  with her long-time activist colleague Joshua Wong for their involvement in an illegal rally near police headquarters in the Chinese-ruled city.

Wong remains in prison and the reason for Chow’s early release after being sentenced to 10 months in jail was not clear.

The Correctional Services Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Chow was released from the Tai Lam Correctional Institution in Tuen Mun, in Hong Kong’s New Territories district, at about 10am local time on Friday.

She did not speak to media before she was ushered into a car with friends and fellow democracy activists.

Supporters shouted “Agnes Chow add oil”, a Cantonese-language expression of encouragement that was widely used at the protests that roiled the city.

Supporters keep the faith

Some supporters wore black T-shirts and yellow masks and one held a yellow umbrella, a symbol of protests in the former British colony dating back to 2014.

Chow, along with Wong and Nathan Law, who has since been given asylum in Britain, came to prominence as teenage activists during the 2014 “Umbrella” protests which demanded universal suffrage.

The three founded the democracy group Demosisto in 2016, which dissolved hours after Beijing passed a contentious national security law for the city last year amid fears it could be targeted under the legislation.

The law has stifled the pro-democracy movement and raised concern about prospects for the autonomy Hong Kong was promised under a “one country, two systems” formula when it was handed over to China in 1997.

Chow was arrested last year on suspicion of “colluding with foreign forces” under the security law but has not faced any charges related to that.

Fluent in Japanese, Chow has a sizeable following in Japan, particularly on social media and had travelled to the country frequently before her arrest.

She often posted on Twitter in Japanese and has been dubbed the “goddess of democracy” by Japan’s media.

-AAP

Follow Us

Trending Now

A model wears a checked plaid wool scarf, a black winter puffer jacket, a black leather quilted Chanel bag, gray flared pants, outside the Grand Palais, during Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2021, on January 25, 2021 in Paris, France.
Kirstie Clements: Packing for a regional getaway? Don’t forget these five winter travel essentials
Tax write-offs for utes
Alan Kohler: Australia is placing its recovery hopes on the trays of utes — and it’s idiotic
Lilibet for President: Sussex newborn caught in name controversy
Google and Facebook get a minor inconvenience in a new tax
Michael Pascoe: We have surrendered our sovereignty to the global overlords
Two people at a cinema screening 'A quiet place part two'
From Marvel to Top Gun Maverick: The five Hollywood blockbusters cinemas are banking on
Do Something for Nothing: How the simple act of a haircut inspired a movement