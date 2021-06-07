Horror train crash kills dozens, injures scores more

At least 35 people have been killed after two express trains collided in southern Pakistan.

The Millat Express derailed early on Monday and the Sir Syed Express train hit it soon afterward, said Usman Abdullah, a police officer in Ghotki district in Sindh province, where the collision occurred.

“Right now the challenge for us is to quickly rescue those passengers who are still trapped in the wreckage,” he said.

At least 35 passengers are dead, and dozens more injured.

One local newspaper said casualty numbers were likely to rise further as up to 20 passengers remained trapped in the wreckage of the trains.

Rescuers and locals were working frantically to get people out of the wreckage.

Railway officials say there were about 1100 passengers on board the two trains, and arrangements are being made to help the survivors.

Malik Aslam, a local villager, told Pakistan’s Geo News TV that about 100 people were injured and he had counted at least 30 bodies of passengers during the rescue and recovery work.

Mr Abdullah said the dead and injured were being taken to nearby hospitals.

TV footage showed ambulances transporting injured passengers to hospitals. According to Pakistani TV stations, heavy machinery had not reached the scene about four hours after the crash.

Railways minister Azam Swati said so far 35 people had died and dozens of others were injured.

He said he was on his way to the scene, and engineers and experts were trying to determine what caused the collision.

He said all aspects would be examined, including the possibility of sabotage.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Twitter he was shocked by the accident and he had ordered an investigation.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the derailment and the subsequent collision.

Train accidents are common in Pakistan, where successive governments have paid little attention to improving the poorly maintained signal system and ageing tracks.

