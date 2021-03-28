A suspected militant bomber has struck outside a Catholic church in the Indonesian city of Makassar, causing casualties on the first day of the Easter Holy Week, police and a witness say.

The congregation had been inside the church at the time of the explosion on Sunday, South Sulawesi police spokesman E. Zulpan told Reuters.

“We see that there are victims and parts of human bodies have been torn apart. We do not know yet whether they from the perpetrator or from the people who were close by,” he said.

Father Wilhemus Tulak, a priest at the church, told Metro TV one person had been wounded holding off a suspected bomber and that 10 people had been wounded in total, some of them seriously.

TVONE said the one person killed was the attacker.

Video from the scene showed police had set up a cordon around the church and cars parked nearby were damaged.

Police did not say who might be responsible for the apparent attack and there was no immediate claim of responsibility.

The Islamic State-inspired Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) group was blamed for attacks in 2018 on churches and a police post in the city of Surabaya that killed more than 30 people.

-AAP