The Islamic State group (IS) has claimed responsibility for the murder of a 25-year-old TV presenter and women’s rights activist in Afghanistan, amid increasing violence against journalists in the country.

Attackers opened fire on Malala Maiwand’s car soon after she left her house in the eastern Nangarhar province on Thursday, said Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the governor.

“She was on the way to the office when the incident happened,” Mr Khogyani said.

In addition to working as a TV and radio presenter, Ms Maiwand was also an activist who advocated for the rights of Afghan women and children.

Two Afghan journalists were killed in separate bombings in Afghanistan last month.

The international press freedom group Reporters Without Borders has called Afghanistan one of the world’s deadliest countries for journalists.

-with agencies